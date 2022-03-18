President Joe Biden has tapped Bismarck-area Democratic State Senator and educator Erin Oban as the North Dakota director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Agency.

The agency covers a lot: everything from providing financing programs to bolstering economic opportunities in both rural and tribal communities.

Major focuses of the North Dakota – USDA Rural Development agency include infrastructure projects, housing needs, economic development, childcare and workforce struggles, among many others.

Oban says her seven years in the legislature have given her the opportunity to learn about issues important to people in all corners of the state.

Although Oban lives in Bismark now, she grew up in the small town of Ray, which has around 720 people according to the 2020 Census.

“That upbringing and those values don’t ever change. And, so making sure to connect the programs of the agency with those communities that would qualify for the financing their projects, but also to elevate the needs of those communities up into the administration in Washington, D.C., and to work alongside our congressional delegation and other partners just to ensure that those voices are heard,” said Oban.

Oban’s resignation from her legislative seat will take effect on March 27 and she will then be sworn in as North Dakota director of USDA Rural Development on March 28. Oban has to also resign from her professional career with the Regional Education Association.

Oban says it’s bitter-sweet because she was committed to both of those careers.

“The shock of it all probably hasn’t totally worn in yet, but it’s an incredible opportunity to be able to continue public service to North Dakotans, which is something I’m very committed to doing, but in just in a very different way. So, I look forward to the work and appreciate the partnership and support from our congressional delegation and ultimately from the President of the United State who makes these appointments,” she added.