Estimated tax statements to be mailed out to North Dakotans

Starting Friday and over the next few weeks, nearly all North Dakotans who own property will receive a notice from their county auditor.

Local taxing authorities are sending out estimated tax statements to all property owners who have property taxes estimated to be $100 or more.

It is not a bill, and you should not attempt to pay anything from the estimated statements.

The notice will include estimates for your city, county, township and school taxes.

It’s meant to give residents an idea of what their taxes may look like when actual statements are delivered in December.

These mailings are required by a state law enacted in 2017 and are designed to increase participation in the local budget hearings.

“It is not to question the value of your home or your property on that notice. It is just a notice, not a tax statement, just a nice heads up for when it would potentially come in December at what the figure you’re looking at for taxes only on your property,” Burleigh County Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Brandi Caya said.

The mailing will also include the time, date and location of budget hearings for each taxing authority. Those hearings are expected to take place in September and October.