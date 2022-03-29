Tuesday marks Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Locally, veterans and supporters gathered to pay respects to the sacrifice many people made.



The Minot Vet Center hosted an event.

There, they had live music, booths offering veteran support and speakers who honored the Vietnam War and what came afterward.

“Military people are brothers and sisters, and they have a bond that cannot be broken. For a lot of us this means a whole lot,” said Vietnam veteran Mac Mcleod.

The room was full of proud veterans sharing stories and memories for the event, now in its 10th year.