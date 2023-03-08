BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The history of North Dakota has been shaped by two major cultures of the world: the Native Americans who first inhabited the state, and the Europeans and other Americans who later came to live there. Now, the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony’s latest performance brings these two cultures together for an evening of music and history.

The evening will begin with a short tonal poem entitled ‘The Wolves of Yellowstone,’ focusing on the reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone Park. It follows them from their release at sunrise to a day of play and hunting, before ending at sunset. The symphony will then continue with a Violin Concerto originally written by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor — who, as a black musician in classical music, experienced his own prejudices in the field. The concerto itself can be seen as a tribute to his musical partner, Maud Powell.

Following the intermission, the symphony will present the Victory Songs collection — a series composed in honor of Native American heroes and legends, as well as a book written by Charles Alexander Eastman. The musical material is inspired by and uses quotes from existing Lakota victory and honor songs. Over the course of the symphony, the orchestra will play music featuring five of the warriors discussed in Eastman’s book: Red Cloud, Two Strike, Gall, Crazy Horse, and Sitting Bull.

The final entry into the symphony is a series of original pieces by conductor Dr. Russell Peterson. Known as ‘Between Two Cultures,’ this orchestral piece stemmed from a partnership with Native artist Star Wallowing Bull — and the three segments are all based on Star’s works of art.

The full list and order of the program is as follows:

1: The Wolves of Yellowstone, Dr. John Darling

2: Violin Concerto in G Minor Op. 80, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Allegro Maestoso

Andante Semplice — Andantino

Allegro Molto — Moderato

INTERMISSION

3: Waktegli Olowan (Victory Songs) for solo baritone and orchestra, Jerod Tate

Introduction

Red Cloud (Mahpiya Uta)

Two-Strike (Num KahpA)

Gall (Phizi)

Crazy Horse (Thasunjke Witko)

Sitting Bull (Thathanka Iyotake)

4: Between Two Cultures, Dr. Russell Peterson

Unknown Territory

Windigo vs. The Cannibal Man

Once Upon a Time

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here, or at the box office of the Bismarck Event Center.