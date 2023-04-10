MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Spring is in the air, and one of the state’s largest craft vendor shows is returning to ring in the season. The Big One is back in Minot!

This weekend, the North Dakota State Fair Center will be filled with over 300 vendor booths, all filled with handmade products made only by exhibitors from across not only North Dakota, but the entire upper Midwest. More than 180 crafters, artists, bakers, and more will be showcasing their handmade and handcrafted products related to the house, yard, family, and even pets. With so many different vendors, there’s bound to be something that’s a perfect fit for you.

The Big One will be open on Friday, April 14 from 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 15th from 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Admission is $ per day.

For more information about the Big One craft fair, visit their website here, or email info@thebigone.biz.