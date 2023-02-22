BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The cold is coming back to North Dakota (it never really left, to be fair), and the best way to counter it is with a nice, warm drink. Fortunately, the Bismarck-Mandan Coffee Crawl — which takes place this weekend — is a perfect place to go to defrost.

In order to participate in the Coffee Crawl, those interested must pick up a passport at URL Radio (located at 305 East Broadway Avenue), or purchase one online before the day of the event. On Saturday, February 25, those with a passport can stop by participating coffee shops and cafes around the BisMan area to sample a featured drink, pastry, or other surprise from the business.

Below is a list of the businesses that will be participating in the Coffee Crawl so far:

12 Stones Coffee Company

Balancing Goat Coffee

Boneshaker Coffee Company

Cappuccino on Collins

Chakra Realms

City Brew Coffee

Coffee @321

Copper Dog Coffee

Ginna’s Cafe and Coffee (Located inside Scheel’s Hardware)

Rhythm Records Music Cafe

Wide-Eyed Coffee

Upon reaching the last stop, guests will use the ballot on the back of their passport to cast their vote for ‘Bismarck-Mandan’s Best Coffee Drink’. Once votes are counted, the winning business will receive a trophy, and some who took part in the crawl will be selected to win extra prizes.

To purchase your ticket for the Bismarck-Mandan Coffee Crawl, visit this link. For any further questions, call 701-751-0838.