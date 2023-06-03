MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The venue-rental economy has always been a big business industry nationwide, and during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it grew even larger. During that time, a lot of people and businesses wanted a separate space to host people, outside of their homes and offices — and in post-pandemic North Dakota, the venue-rental economy saw this potential and went with it.

North Dakota is a very spacious place. Businesses are stretched from Williston to Fargo, and communities need a middle place to connect from time to time. That’s where venue-rental places started to prosper. Eventures Minot just opened this year to fill this need — providing a place for businesses and people to host events and special occasions brings the community together in a meaningful way.

“It’s kind of an underused for the business community,” said owner Michelle Ruhland. “My goal has been to kind of just make people aware that if they wanted to host a business meeting or a business luncheon or anything of that nature, that this space works perfectly for that.”

Summer is a popular time for events in our state, and local venue-rental businesses in North Dakota hope to ride that momentum into the fall.