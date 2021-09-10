Everlasting Hope hosts annual walk, conference to connect women battling infertility

One in 4 women suffer a miscarriage. Cara Jahner and Tara Brandner are two of many women who have dealt with infertility throughout the years.

“The anniversary of when I got pregnant with the one that I miscarried and then the anniversary of when I actually miscarried, it’s still very hard and raw. And you could feel it. Like I’ll never forget that day,” shared Jahner.

“We went through failed, several failed fertility treatments. And I, as a nurse practitioner, just saw so many missing links and gaps in my whole journey, but most importantly support,” shared Brandner, founder of Everlasting Hope.

While dealing with infertility, both women say they experienced a lack of support from both medical professionals and personally.

“It’s common. Whatever. Go home and you know it is what it is. And since then I was like, this is just not right. Nobody is talking about it. If it’s so common, nobody is talking about it and I felt like I was alone and on the journey,” shared Jahner.

“Alone was the biggest thing I experienced. Just this isolated feeling. I felt like I can’t talk about this. Like we don’t talk about our reproductive system and what’s wrong with it,” shared Brandner.

This led Brander to start Everlasting Hope, connecting women who are going through similar situations and giving them tools to help get through it.

“We have a monthly support group that is in person, if you’re in Bismarck or virtual if you live any place else that meets the third Monday of every month. We have a licensed counselor that leads it. So if offers that level of support,” shared Brandner.

Everlasting Hope raises funds for grants to help women dealing with infertility offset medical expenses.

Everlasting Hope will be hosting their annual walk on the state’s Capitol lawn Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. followed by their annual conference virtually.