Last week, we reported that State Senate candidate Ryan Eckroth is facing a federal IRS tax lien and a court-ordered judgment for debt he owes a local credit union.

We’ve since learned that in 2012, Eckroth agreed to the revocation of his insurance license in the face of the cease and desist order from Adam Hamm, North Dakota’s insurance commissioner at the time.

This public record, the 2011 North Dakota Insurance Department investigation case report, is a 54-page state investigation into Eckroth, documenting numerous complaints against him for alleged insurance fraud.

The investigation into Eckroth began as a case of suspected embezzlement from his insurance firm and ultimately ended with his insurance license being revoked.

In a synopsis of the case, a state investigator for the insurance department wrote: “Ryan admitted that he did not do a good job explaining the insurance to a number of the customers and, on a few occasions he had forged signatures. He could not remember which accounts or which names he forged.”

In addition to the customer complaints explained in the state report, investigators also interviewed Eckroth’s ex-wife.

She provided additional information about Eckroth’s personal financial affairs.

Here are a couple of specific claims she made in the report compiled by state investigators:

“Ryan is very controlling. I have no idea how much money we owe in the bank because I’m not on any of the accounts. He gives me a debit card and that is the only source of money that I have. He won’t give me a key to the mailbox so I don’t know what bills we do have.”

“My lawyer was able to get a copy of my credit report and I saw that I have several credit cards in my name that I never signed for. There is a $20,000 judgment and I have no idea that ever happened.”

The report includes numerous interviews with customers and more than a dozen companies who made specific accusations against Eckroth, including some who said that they had told Eckroth they did not want life insurance but were signed up anyway.

When we last spoke with Eckroth, he asked us to call him back but he didn’t answer. We have reached out, but as of publishing time, we haven’t heard from him.

Below is the full report: