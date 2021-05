BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Parts of North Dakota are experiencing exceptional drought, and the number of wildfires in the state has topped the 1,000 mark.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 17% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories. The affected area is in the central and north central parts of the state.

It’s the first time this year that exceptional drought has been in North Dakota. It’s the lone spot in the country outside of the Desert Southwest where it’s present.