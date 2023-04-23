BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News has obtained new information on the vehicle pursuit that ended with an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, April 22, as well as footage of the confrontation between the suspect and police officers.



According to a report from Burleigh County Deputies, the event began as officers were pursuing a 34-year-old man fleeing at a high rate of speed as he entered Bismarck. Witnesses tell KX News that the man fleeing police started shooting at random cars on South Washington Street as he continued to try to get away from officers.

The video sent to KX was taken by a witness of the incident that occurred when the suspect came to a stop in the parking lot of the Red Carpet Carwash on 919 S. Washington Street, and shows the suspect getting out of the vehicle with a gun, facing officers, and putting the weapon to his head. Officers then fired shots at the suspect, after which he returned to his vehicle.

The following video is the footage sent to KX News of the events live as they unfolded. Viewer discretion is heavily advised.

No bystanders were hurt in the standoff. One officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per department policies.

The suspect and individual in the footage, who is now in custody, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on charges of Fleeing, Reckless Endangerment, a BPD warrant, and an additional felony warrant through Burleigh County for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine with a Dangerous Weapon.

The following is a series of additional photographs of the scene following the encounter, taken by KX Reporters.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has also been called in to investigate.

Investigation into the event is ongoing. KX News will provide more information as it becomes available.