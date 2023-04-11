WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — We are putting a face to the name of the 6-year-old Watford City boy who died while riding his bicycle over the weekend. Ian Matteo Garcia Turcios, known as Matteo by his family. Lisbeth Short identified herself as Matteo’s aunt, an sat down with Kyara Brown for an exclusive interview about that afternoon, and to share his story.

“It’s been the most devastating thing I’ve ever seen,” she said.

As he had done so many times before, Matteo’s aunt said, he hopped on his bike to ride around his apartment complex with his father watching from the sidewalk. That’s when police say 19-year-old Julian Montoya entered the Madison Heights apartment complex and struck Matteo.

“I arrived at the scene,” Short explained, “and the first thing I saw was the truck with Matteo’s bike stuck under, and I keep going, and behind the car is Matteo’s body laying on the ground.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, evidence at the scene shows black tire marks where Montoya was turning, showing he did not slow down around a corner and was driving fast when he hit the child. First responders determined the boy died upon impact.

Matteo’s family moved to Watford City from Guatemala just two years ago, hoping to start a better life. Short says, the boy instantly fell in love with the city and everyone in it.

“His prayers always sounded like an adult almost,” recalls Short. “He would thank God for his house, for the bed, for his toys, for his friends, for his family. He loved his family, his friends the school, everything. He was a super happy kid.”

Beyond his infectious laugh, Short says he was a proud new older brother to three-week-old Vincent, and was smarter than most kids — becoming nearly fluent in English after only living in North Dakota for a couple of months. That he was a little boy with big dreams, that tragically came to a halt that afternoon.

The incident has shaken the community, and Matteo’s death has people from all over North Dakota, the country, and even Guatemala supporting his family, having raised more than $25,000 in his memory.

“We have no words to express how grateful we are for all the support we have seen throughout this tragedy,” the family states.

Short says she hopes this incident serves as a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel to drive cautiously and responsibly. And while Matteo’s parents could not be present for the interview, they had their own message to share.

“Matteo’s parents wanted everyone to know to remember him as a happy kid who enjoyed life to his fullest and who had a great love for the lord,” Short said on ther behalf.

Matteo is survived by his mom and dad, his 10-year-old older brother who was his best friend, along with his 3-week-old brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The driver, Julian Montoya, has been charged with Negligent Homicide of a Child Victim, which is a Class ‘C’ felony, and Driving without a license. KX News reached out to an attorney listed for Montoya, but has not heard back.