Executive Air Taxi in Bismarck now offering long-range private air travel

Executive Air Taxi is now offering long-range private travel to the people of Bismarck. They purchased two new jets to make this happen.



“Non-stop service, much faster service, bigger payloads, farther range. It’s just great all around,” said Alex Kassian, the Director of Flight Operations.

The Hawker 4,000 and the Hawker 800 XP can get you anywhere in North America, Mexico and the Caribbean without having to stop for fuel.

Paul Vetter, the Chief Operating Officer of Executive Air, says they’re trying to meet our community’s growing needs.

“People are traveling further than they used to, and the airlines they go from one major city to another. We can go into over 5,000 airports in the country direct,” said Vetter.

Vetter also says over the last year, they’ve seen some changes.

“The pandemic obviously hit everybody differently. For us, it opened some doors now because people had gotten really frustrated with traveling on the airlines and going through some of the problems with canceled flights and things,” said Vetter.

The jets are larger and come with full-service lavatories, gallies, TVs and some kitchen appliances.

Private jets aren’t just for the rich and famous.

“Our company had offices in many different states. Many of the local companies are national companies and they need to travel for business, and the savings of time is very important. Time is money obviously in business, and being able to get to your destination quickly can be crucial,” said customer Sherry Kulish.

Kulish, a frequent flier, says private air travel also helps with work-life balance.

“Being home with family and your other commitments now outside of work, it’s a very important part of your life,” said Kulish.

So what else does this mean for the people of Bismarck?

“More aircraft means more jobs. More pilots, more mechanics. It’s something I really hope we can expand and build, build a high-class charter operation here in Bismarck,” said Kassian.

The Hawker 800 XP has already hit the runway, while the larger 4,000 model jet is set to take off sometime this fall.

Executive Air tells us they plan to buy more jets in the future and are also expanding their facilities later this year.