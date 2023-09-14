BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association honored members in their respective professions during the annual motor carriers convention is Bismarck last week.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Skalicky was presented with the 2022 Trooper of the Year by the motor carriers association.

L-R: Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, Trooper Jonathan Skalicky, and Melissa Dixon, NDMCA Past President.

Skalicky serves the southeast region and is stationed in Valley City as a Traffic Enforcement Trooper. Prior to joining the NDHP, Skalicky served with the Williston, Valley City, and Fargo Police Departments. He has served the NDHP as a weapons instructor and is a recipient of the NDHP Legion of Honor Medal in addition to numerous other awards. He is an active volunteer with the Abused Person Outreach Center in Valley City and has been the lead for the ND Torch Run for Special Olympics in the Jamestown and Valley City areas for several years.

North Dakota trucker Julie Hjelle of Alterndorf Trucking was presented with the 2022 Driver of the Year by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

L-R: Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, Julie Hjelle, and Melissa Dixon, NDMCA Past President.

Hjelle has been driving semi-tractor trailer units for 29 years. She started with Altendorf Trucking in 1994 as a leased-on driver. In January 2010, she became a company driver until 2011 when she took the role of safety director. In 2015, Julie resigned from that position to continue her driving career as a company driver. Julie has had an accident-free driving career of nearly 3 million miles. Julie competed in the NDMCA Truck Driving Competition and in 2019, won the 5-axle sleeper berth class and was also named Rookie of the Year, the first for a woman in North Dakota. From there, Julie represented North Dakota at the American Trucking Association’s National Truck Driving Competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She recorded the highest score on the written exam at nationals with a perfect score, putting North Dakota on the map in the truck driving industry and inspiring other women drivers.

The annual North Dakota Motor Carriers Association convention was held September 6.