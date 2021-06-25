EXPLAINER: Will North Dakota do enough to limit evictions?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The July 31 end of a federal moratorium on evictions has raised concerns that thousands of North Dakota residents who are behind on their rent could lose their homes.
The state has set aside $352 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses.
But the head of a group that provides legal advice to low-income residents says it’s not enough to prevent future evictions.
The number of eviction judgments in North Dakota increased by 15% every year from 2016 through 2019.
But last year, that figure dropped, due in part to the federal evictions moratorium and rent assistance.