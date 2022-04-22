Last week, North Dakota’s longest-serving senator Ray Holmberg came under fire when it was confirmed that Holmberg had exchanged a flurry of text messages with incarcerated child porn suspect, 34-year-old Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier.

KX News has obtained the affidavit that led to the arrest of Derosier, the man Senator Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with upon being imprisoned on August 23rd and 24th.

The affidavit shows that Derosier is charged with possession of child porn, receiving and distributing child porn, transporting minors with intent for those children to engage in sexual activity, and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

In December of 2019, the Grand Forks Police Department began investigating Derosier’s patio and yard care business, Team Lawn, for allegedly defrauding customers.

Grand Forks District Court had issued an order prohibiting Derosier from doing business in North Dakota. Despite the order, Derosier continued doing business.

That was when Grand Forks Police and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant of Derosier’s residence.

Authorities recovered several electronic devices including hard drives, thumb drives, cell phones, and laptops.

The search of these electronic devices uncovered a series of messages between Derosier and an online contact with the screen name “Perv Taboo.” The messages between Derosier and the contact contain pedophilic content alluding to acts of child sex abuse.

We warn you that the following affidavit contains graphic and disturbing text.