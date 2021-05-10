Extended drought could have an effect on water usage down the road

With no end in sight for the current drought situation, are we in danger of running into a water shortage?

The City of Bismarck’s Director of Utilities Operations says it’s not a concern right now because with cooler temperatures at night people aren’t using as much water yet.

During the winter they see an average of 6.5 million gallons used every day — but lately, they’re seeing an average of 10 million being used every day.

She says in June, when temperatures are higher and more people are outside, water usage peaks.

“If we get into extended drought and we’re seeing that water use pushing higher than our 28 million per day, that’s when we actually water systems will typically start putting in recommendations are asking for people to help restrict watering or watering every other day. Those types of things,” Michelle Klose.

Klose says with more people adding in low-flow fixtures within the last few years it’s helped lighten the load of water usage.