Extra unemployment benefits coming to an end in North Dakota

Come June 19th extra unemployment benefits will be ending.

Through the CARES ACT an additional $600 was given to those on unemployment. It was then dropped down to $300.

This month that will come to an end for approximately 15,000 North Dakotans without a job.

The decision was made with the hopes of stimulating the economy.

“If you’re willing to put a little bit of work into yourself and maybe diversify your skills or get some additional training now is a great time to do that. And there’s a lot of businesses out there that will pay for that additional training so it’s not necessarily on you to do that,” said Sarah Arntson, the Communications Officer for Job Service North Dakota.

Over the last year the highest weekly total of unemployment claims was 55,617.

Regular unemployment benefits will continue.