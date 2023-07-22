PEQUOT LAKES, MN (KXNET) — Communities across North Dakota and Minnesota are honoring Jake Wallin, who they remember as a model police officer. But to many, he was so much more than that.

In the last phase of his Officer training, Jake, along with three other officers, responded to a traffic crash. That traffic crash turned deadly when 37-year-old Mohammed Barakat opened fire upon the group. Jake was killed during the ensuing shooting. On Saturday, July 22, a formal funeral service was held at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, MN.

Family, friends, and colleagues remember him as a caring man who wanted to make a difference. They say he also had a good sense of humor, particularly in referring to how his name was pronounced. At the funeral, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski recalled how he first met Jake — as well as the impact his death had on the department, and will continue to have on it in the future.

“I think you all have been through this before,” he stated. “But I think we can say for sure that after today, no one is going to have to be told how to pronounce Jake Wallins name. It will forever be etched in our memory.”

Zibolski says the body cam footage of that fatal incident on July 14th shows that the attack was an ambush — and that if the suspect had not been stopped, he would have likely continued to attack others.

A private service followed the funeral, and was held at Greenwood Cemetery in a nearby town.