WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Police presence was increased around Williston elementary schools today after suspicious behavior was detected in the area.

According to the Williston Police Department, it received a report through federal law enforcement agencies of an anonymous tip, stating that suspicious behavior was noted in the area of a Williston Basin School District #7 elementary school.

The Department was immediately in contact with the school district, and as a precaution, a secure hold (where school classes and procedures run as normal, but visitors are not allowed and students stay in the building) was put in effect. The secure hold was kept in place for the majority of the school day, and a heavier-than-normal police presence was placed around the elementary schools.

Later, the Williston Police Department was informed by federal agencies that the anonymous tip has been deemed not credible. Currently, there is believed to be no danger to any Williston Basin District #7 schools stemming from the information.