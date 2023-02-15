BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On February 14, people gathered at a United Tribes Technical College event called “Remember Their Hearts” — which brings awareness to missing or murdered indigenous people.

Diana Makes Him First and Latisha White Magpie spoke at the event. Diana’s mother was killed five months ago after she was injured in a hit-and-run. She went to the hospital, but was sent home that same day — and later died. Latisha says Diana’s mother was like a second mother to her, and that the remembrance event is to bring more awareness to all indigenous people’s lives.

“A lot of our families are going through the same thing even though we are from different tribes,” explains Latisha. “It’s a very high rate. And the best thing to do is to try and stick together and speak on it.”

Diana believes that if her mother’s condition was taken seriously at the hospital, then she would still be alive today.

In total, the Bureau of Indian Affairs estimates there are approximately 4,200 missing and murdered indigenous cases that remain unsolved.