Families set to receive child tax credit this week

38 million families across the country are getting a much-needed boost from the government.

A key element of President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan was the expansion of the child tax credit first enacted by Congress.

This week, payments to families who are eligible for the child tax credit will receive half of the amount they would get in their regular filing season.

The payments will be spread out over six equal installments throughout the remainder of the year.

North Dakota’s Tax Commissioner says the hope for the early child tax credits is to help boost the economy.

“For those who are still looking for work, you know families that are trying to make ends meet, whether it’s here in North Dakota, across the nation, you know more for those who are really trying to make those monthly utility bill payments or their rent payments,” explained Ryan Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says the second half of the credit will be able to be claimed during next year’s filing season.