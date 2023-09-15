Families are invited to this year’s Autumnfest parade happening Saturday in Bismarck.

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — We don’t call it Folk Fest anymore, but there is a parade happening in the capital city tomorrow evening. Families are invited to come out and watch the Autumn Fest parade.

It takes off from the State Capitol grounds at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The route will include several school marching bands as well as charitable groups building their own parade floats. The route heads south along Sixth Street, west on Avenue C and then north on Fourth Street heading back to the capitol.

“It’s part of our foundation of our community, it’s great because it’s one time that people can put down their cell phones, look past their noses, and enjoy watching something,” Scott Johnson said.

Johnson says it’s not too late for any other groups who want a spot in line for the parade. You can reach him at 701.471.1121.