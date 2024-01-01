BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Like any typical Sunday, the Belgarde family was going to spend their New Year’s enjoying a football game –that is, until a new family member decided to make his appearance. Keith Lee Belgrade, the first Bismarck baby of 2024, was born on New Year’s Day.

Jozette Belgarde, Mother, “He’s 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches long,” states Keith’s mother Jozette Belgarde. He was born at 12:57 am.”

Keith Lee Belgrade is Sanford’s first baby of 2024. He joins 2 older siblings who are very thrilled he is here.

“They were excited for him,” Jozette recalls. “They were just here, and met him a little bit ago. His brother wants to take him home.”

Keith’s arrival was a surprise, especially because Jozette wasn’t due for another week and a half. However, the baby decided to come a little early early — right after the clock struck 12.

“It’s still shocking that he’s even here,” Jozette states. “It just all happened so fast. It was like one second, we were getting ready for the Vikings game. Getting ready to be disappointed, and then the next minute, we’re getting ready to have a baby.”

Jozette and Baby Keith are doing well, and are expected to go home sometime this week.



In many cultures, it is believed that a baby born on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day will bring good luck and prosperity to the family in the year ahead. We hope the year brings good luck to Keith and the Belgarde family.