BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A man has been pronounced dead after driving on the wrong side of the road in Traill County — an error which led to a head-on collision.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:33 a.m, multiple agencies responded to a wrong way driver call on Interstate 29, in which a Ford F150 was traveling northbound in the interstate’s southbound lanes.

At 12:49 a.m., the Ford, while still traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, directly struck another vehicle — a Volvo Truck-Tractor — before coming to rest on the outside shoulder of southbound Interstate 29 roughly one mile north of Grandin. The Volvo came to rest in the median facing southeast.

The driver of the Ford — a 39-year-old man from Fargo — was killed in the accident, and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Volvo (a 28-year-old and 22-year old, both from Regina, Saskatchewan) were not injured. The crash currently remains under NDHP investigation.