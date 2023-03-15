FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to preparing and presenting a false tax return.

Thompson B. Tarr, 43, entered his plea in district court and will be sentenced August 7.

Investigators said Tarr, while living in Fargo, prepared or assisted in the preparation of hundreds of tax returns for individuals. IRS Criminal Investigations said agents discovered 30 false tax returns prepared by Tarr for 13 taxpayers, which resulted in the tax loss from false deductions and credits in the amounted of $105,474.00.

“Mr. Tarr admitted to adding false information to the tax returns of his clients. That’s why it’s imperative that taxpayers review the information they submit to the IRS even when they have someone else prepare their return,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Thomas F. Murdock, St. Louis Field Office. “This case shows how easy it is for dishonest return preparers to take advantage of unsuspecting taxpayers.”