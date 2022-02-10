A Fargo man has been sentenced to 134 months in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery stemming from a two-month-long investigation in 2019.

From May to June of 2019, investigators discovered that Jordan Kraft, 22, conspired with a group of young men and women to rob customers. He was joined by Harleigh Haugen, 21, also of Fargo.

The two posted advertisements on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with women and planned to take advantage of a group of commercial sex customers who they thought wouldn’t go to the police if they were robbed, according to a press release.

They arranged to meet the victims in their private residences and used “dangerous weapons” to rob them, also threatening force and violence. In some cases, victims were assaulted before they were robbed.

Several of Kraft’s co-defendants were also indicted in North Dakota and plead guilty:

• Zachary Mitchell, 30, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to 72 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Shelton Moseby IV, 21, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Teajaha Granger, 24, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Tatyanna Granger, 21, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to 20 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Teon Berry, 19, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Jacoby Lee, 30, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by threats or violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

• Harleigh Haugen, 21, of Fargo: Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, sentenced to 45 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release.

Kraft was also sentenced to three years supervised release and a $100 special assessment.