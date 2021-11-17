Fargo police: 2 dead in shooting; suspect turns himself in

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting at a north Fargo business.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says officers were called to Composite America at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday and discovered two gunshot victims.

A woman died at the scene and a man was declared dead at a local hospital.

KVRR reports that the suspect walked into the police department and turned himself in. The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

Zibolski says it’s not known whether there’s any connection between the suspect and the victims.

The names of the people involved have not been released.