Fargo police arrest man suspected of stabbing girl

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a teenage girl.

According to a police news release, officers found the 14-year-old girl unconscious outside a strip mall just west of Interstate 29 early Friday morning. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A witness said they say a man wearing a bloody T-shirt and black sweat pants leaving the area. Police tried to use a dog to track the man but were unsuccessful.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said in a follow-up email to reporters Friday afternoon that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the attack. She didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking further details.