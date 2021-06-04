Fargo police arrest man suspected of stabbing girl

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a teenage girl.

According to a police news release, officers found the 14-year-old girl unconscious outside a strip mall just west of Interstate 29 early Friday morning. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A witness said they say a man wearing a bloody T-shirt and black sweat pants leaving the area. Police tried to use a dog to track the man but were unsuccessful.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said in a follow-up email to reporters Friday afternoon that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the attack. She didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking further details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News