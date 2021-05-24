Fargo police identify man killed in shooting near nightclub

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have identified a man who was fatally shot outside a nightclub on the west side of the city.

Police say 28-year-old Dominque Dewayne McNair was killed Sunday in the parking lot of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub.

McNair worked at the club, police said. He does not have a permanent address.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews, review videos and work on other tips in the case.

Police say there were several vehicles and people seen leaving the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but no further details have been released.