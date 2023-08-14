Fargo team will represent North Dakota for the first time ever at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Coach Sean Evenson says this is something the kids have been dreaming of for a very long time.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A team from Fargo will represent North Dakota for the first time ever at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s coach, Coach Evenson, says this is something the kids have been dreaming of for a very long time — and states that the team has been on a rigid schedule for eating and practicing.

The best way to describe the living situation, he states, is that it’s similar to an Olympic village.

“We have the Caribbean next to us, Mexico below us, and the Southeast Region below us as well,” Coach Evenson explains. “The kids are getting a chance to meet a lot of different countries, and a lot of different kids. It’s been a great experience for them so far.”

The Fargo team had to beat Sioux Falls, SD in the Midwest regional championship to make it to the Little League World Series.

“It was unreal,” Coach Sean Evenson recalls. “We knew we had a chance, but it’s something that I — we — definitely didn’t expect. We just wanted to go and play our best, and see what happened. These guys played great, they battled hard, and made it become a reality.”

As for keeping this excited bunch focused on their next challenge, Coach Evenson said it takes a lot of effort to keep their eye on the prize.

“It’s a full-time job,” he states. “Even in this right now, they’re excited to be here, the stadium’s behind us. We’re getting ready to go on to the field here, the main field for the first time… they can’t hold it in, right? Keeping them dialed in is nearly impossible — at the end of the day, they’re 12. They still want to hang out and be 12-year-olds, so it’s a full-time job. The biggest thing for us is to play loose. Throughout the region, throughout the season, we play the best when we’re playing loose — so we’re still doing what we can to keep the nerves down. They’ve already accomplished so much that this is a bonus. If we can get a win or two, that’s fantastic — but as long as they play loose and play as a team, we’ll be just fine.”