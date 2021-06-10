Fargo’s Sanford Health holds donor walk in honor of teen who died in stabbing

It was a moving, but somber, scene at Sanford Health on Thursday.

The hospital held a donor walk in honor of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulson, the teen who was stabbed in Fargo last week.

Her family decided to donate Jupiter’s organs.

Sanford employees joined her family as they escorted Jupiter to the operating room to begin the procedure that will ultimately save the lives of others.

The family gave their permission to Sanford to release the above video.

Twenty-three-year-old Arthur Kollie is facing charges for Jupiter’s death.

At this time, he’s facing attempted murder, but that charge is expected to be upgraded to murder.

Authorities say she was stabbed more than 20 times.