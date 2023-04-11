BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA) has begun its input meetings– community focused on gathering what North Dakota producers want to be included in the next Farm Bill.

On Tuesday morning, producers as well as commodity organization representatives met in Minot, and moved to Menoken later in the afternoon. The purpose of the meetings is to hear from farmers, firsthand, what they would like to see added or changed to the next Farm Bill.

In attendance at today’s Minot meeting was Marcy Svenningsen — the State Executive Director of the North Dakota Farm Service Agency, who implements the programs that the Farm Bill outlines.

“It’s important that the farm bill works for the people that we’re actually writing them for,” said Svenningsen. “And so by gathering input from these sessions, we can find out what concerns producers have, and we can try to address those as we write another five-year Farm Bill.”

After a brief presentation from the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, the floor was open for people to ask questions and voice their opinions.

“I would like to see ‘do no harm’ to crop insurance,” said Farmer and NDCGA Board Member Joseph Sheldon. “If not, strengthen the program. Also, strengthen our commodity Title I programs. But also do no harm to the SNAP program and the nutrition portion of the Farm Bill.”

The next meeting will happen Wednesday morning in Dickinson, at the NDSU Stark/Billings County Extension Center, from 8:30 to 10:30.