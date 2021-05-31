Fatal crash on Highway 1806 results in death of Fort Rice man

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that there was a fatal crash the morning of Memorial Day on Highway 1806 around 7:30 a.m. The crash involved a 71-year-old man from Fort Rice driving a 1978 Spray Coupe, a crop sprayer used on farms, who was ejected from his vehicle after being rear-ended by an 89-year-old man from Mandan.

The Fort Rice driver was traveling north on Highway 1806 while staying on the right edge of the road. The Mandan man, who has been identified as Robert Stanley, was driving in the same direction when he rear-ended the Spray Coupe, causing both vehicles to spin off the road and the Fort Rice driver to be ejected from his vehicle and die on the scene.

Stanley was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

The identity of the Fort Rice man has yet to be reported and the North Dakota Highway Patrol is still currently investigating the crash.