FBI investigating shooting death on Standing Rock Reservation

The FBI is investigating a shooting death that occurred last week on Standing Rock Reservation.

Lindsey Archambault, 31, was shot in Fort Yates on Sept. 10, according to FBI Public Affairs Officer Kevin Smith.

The FBI doesn’t know the exact time of the shooting, but Smith says the FBI was on scene that day, along with a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer, shortly before 11 p.m. No one is in custody yet.

When the investigation is complete, Smith says it will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.