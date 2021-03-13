FCC working on rolling out Emergency Broadband Benefit program for low-income households

If you have been struggling to pay your internet bills during the pandemic, you might soon be entitled to a discount.

So people continue to have access to things like jobs, healthcare services and virtual classrooms, the government set aside $3.2 billion.

This was part of the COVID-19 relief bill that passed back in December. Last week, the FCC established an Emergency Broadband Benefit program to make use of those funds.

A Midco representative tells us at least the wheels are in motion.

“Well, there’s really two issues: Both affordability and accessibility for the internet. We don’t want either of those two things to be a barrier. We just have to do a little, few more minor things in sharing the program details and we need a little bit more information from the FCC but we intend to participate at this time,” said Justin Forde, Director of Government Relations at Midco.

The program would give eligible households a discount of up to $50 per month, and up to $75 a month for households on tribal lands.

Currently, the FCC is working with providers and hopes to allow people to start signing up by April 25.

For more information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, click HERE.