Federal charges against Mandan man accused of bank and cattle fraud

A Mandan man is being accused of bank fraud, interstate sale of stolen livestock and interstate transportation of stolen livestock.



Kelly Glatt is charged in federal court for crimes the government says happened between February 2014 and July of 2017.

In court documents, Glatt is described as a rancher and owner of both a trucking and livestock company.

Glatt took out a loan from Choice Financial for $1.5 million in 2014 to purchase cattle and livestock supplies.

Court documents say after this Glatt attempted to defraud the bank by taking out a lien against his property under the name of a Napoleon rancher.

In court documents, Glatt is said to have told the other man “I believe I was just able to rob a bank without using a gun.”



The goal was to get the other rancher to pay Glatt instead of the bank getting payment.

Glatt is also accused of moving stolen cattle to South Dakota in an attempt to conceal the cattle from the bank’s ownership.

Glatt’s trial is set for February 25 of 2020.

The mug shot of Glatt is taken from a previous arrest in 2018 on different charges.