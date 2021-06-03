Feds approve expansion of North Dakota natural gas pipeline

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. June will be a critical month for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline as the company resumes construction and opponents mobilize for large-scale protests and civil disobedience. Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth says she expects thousands of people from across the state and country to join the protests in northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota, a move state officials believe will help curb the wasteful flaring of excess gas and increase state tax revenues by millions of dollars annually by allowing more oil drilling in the area.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission officials this week approved a certificate of public convenience and necessity for Williston Basin Interstate Pipeline’s North Bakken Expansion project.

The company says the $260 million project includes construction of about 62 miles beginning in Tioga of 24-inch natural gas pipeline and 20 miles of 12-inch pipe and associated infrastructure.