FEMA provides funding for UMary’s 2nd phase of hazard mitigation project

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

$3.9 million is being awarded for the second phase of a three-phase hazard mitigation project on the University of Mary’s campus.

The project was broken up into three phases based on an estimation of how soon an incident could happen.

Through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program, each phase will be funded by the federal agency and matched by UMary.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services says the project will prevent any further damage to the bluff, which the school sits on and the surrounding area.

“In essence, it’s going to protect the university buildings but it will also help prevent all of that soil from eventually dropping down into potentially Apple Creek and causing issues in that area as well,” explained Justin Messner, the Disaster Recovery Chief for NDDES.

The three-year project is estimated to cost a total of $11.2 million, with FEMA providing $8.4 million of those funds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

