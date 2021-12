FEMA provides North Dakota $4.4M in COVID-19 funeral related expenses, applications still open

Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it will continue providing money for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for COVID-19 related deaths in North Dakota.

So far, FEMA has provided North Dakotans $4.4 million for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

In a press release, FEMA says up to $9,000 per funeral is available, with a maximum of $35,500 per application.

At the moment, there is no end date for FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.

To apply, call FEMA at 844-684-6333.