FEMA’s funeral reimbursement program for COVID-related deaths to launch Monday

If you lost a loved one due to COVID-19, FEMA has a program that will reimburse you for funeral expenses.

A total of $2 billion is being made available to people across the United States.

A person could receive up to $9,000 for an individual’s funeral costs. For multiple COVID deaths within a family, the program offers a maximum of $35,000.

We spoke to the owner of a local crematory. He says this will certainly help those who died from COVID-19, but there are other kinds of COVID deaths.

“If this is limiting just to the people that actually passed away from COVID-19, what about those families who’ve lost kids due to suicide, drug abuse or drug overdose? What about those families? Or the business owner that fails and ends up taking his own life?” said David Wise, owner of DaWise Perry Mandan Crematory Funeral Home.

The program is set to launch on Monday with an 800-number for families to call and apply.

Ahead of the launch, FEMA also wants to issue a fraud warning, as scammers could use this as an opportunity to target people to use this service.

