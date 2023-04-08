BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Ecological Services Field Office is responsible for implementing the Endangered Species Act throughout North Dakota, and works with federal and state agencies and the tribes to conserve and recover species and habitats that make our state beautiful. So far, their hard work has helped save several endangered species.

From the Dakota Skipper, to the Black-Footed Ferret, conservation is very important in North Dakota. The plants and animals are all connected, which help create our thriving ecosystem. The North Dakota Field Office is part of the U-S Fish and Wildlife Service, and because of this, they can work across both state and federal projects to make sure our state’s plants and animals remain healthy.

“My motivation and my drive for what I do in life, both in my career and in my personal life,” explains Wildlife Biologist Nicole Weprin, “is conserving the places that meant so much to me as a child, and continue to mean just as much to me as an adult.”

Grassland pollinators also need help boosting numbers in our state, and throughout the midwest — a problem the Field Office is working to solve

. In 2022, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas also started a bumblebee atlas, to keep track of the bees in our area. They will hopefully get an updated number of the bumblebee population later this year.