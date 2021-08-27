Film based on North Dakota’s Nokota horses could be shown at Sundance Film Festival

One North Dakota horseman is taking his experiences with a rare horse to the big screen — and could soon be recognized nationally for his efforts.

Frank Kuntz has worked to preserve Nokota horses for more than 20 years.

Nokota is a rare breed of horses that were first bred in North Dakota in the 19th century and only survived because they were inadvertently trapped inside Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

“Vanishing Knowledge” is a film centered on his work and efforts to save the species of horses, which have an estimated 1,000 left on the planet.

That film is now in contention to be shown at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

“It’ll bring some awareness to this breed. There’s less than 1,000 in the world today, they’ve had a wonderful, interesting history but they do deserve a future,” said Kuntz.

Nominations for the Sundance Film Festival are announced at the end of September.