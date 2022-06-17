HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious.”

The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. Friday by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows.

West Fargo Rural Fire Chief Steve Baron was first on the scene. He says there was smoke inside the historic church and a propane tank outside the building.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the initial investigation shows “some things that are suspicious.” State and federal agents have joined in the probe.

The church was founded about 150 years ago. It is located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Fargo