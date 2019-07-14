Fire at Mandan Apartment building

An apartment building in NW Mandan went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Sunset Bluff Apartments owned by Eagle Eye Management had visible flames around 1 pm Sunday.

Adam Huber

Local first responders are on scene, and they say at this point they don’t know the cause of the fire. Crews tell KX News they do not know if there are injuries or anyone still inside the building.

Several firefighters have had to be treated for heat exhaustion. The building is off of the Sunset Exit near the Mandan Middle School.

Mandan Fire, Mandan Rural Fire and the Bismarck Fire Department are all at the scene. Mandan Police, Morton County Emergency Management and the Red Cross is also assisting.

KX News will continue to follow this developing story.