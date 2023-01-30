WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Fire at the Williston Airport Monday morning destroyed one vehicle and damaged three others in the airport parking lot.

No flights were affected by the blaze.

The Williston Fire Department responded to the car fire around 5:41 a.m. and found an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out.

The main car was destroyed and three other vehicles were damaged. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Williston Fire Department is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.