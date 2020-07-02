Fire burning SE of Lincoln

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(UPDATE: 12:20 pm) Burleigh County officials say the fire is now contained. Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

There’s a grass fire SE of Lincoln in rural Burleigh County. A controlled burn has rekindled. KX News is on scene where roads are blocked off in the area.

There have been multiple calls for fire crews and it appears to be about 100 acres in size according to dispatchers. Homes in the area have been given a heads up about the fire, however, no mandatory evacuations are in effect.

We’ll have more on this developing story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO"

Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms"

NDC JULY 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 2"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Roller Rink Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roller Rink Night"

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Donating his Pay Raise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating his Pay Raise"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

New App for Sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "New App for Sobriety"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss