Fire burning SE of Lincoln

(UPDATE: 12:20 pm) Burleigh County officials say the fire is now contained. Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

There’s a grass fire SE of Lincoln in rural Burleigh County. A controlled burn has rekindled. KX News is on scene where roads are blocked off in the area.

There have been multiple calls for fire crews and it appears to be about 100 acres in size according to dispatchers. Homes in the area have been given a heads up about the fire, however, no mandatory evacuations are in effect.

