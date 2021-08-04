Fire crews respond to another fire at Kirkwood Park apartment complex

Fire crews responded to another blaze at Kirkwood Park Apartments earlier Wednesday. This is the third fire to break out in the complex over a matter of just weeks.

Officials say it was isolated to one unit on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue.

Residents say they were evacuated from the building around 1:20 p.m.

“We were just asleep, enjoying the day and the next thing you know, pounding on the door. Like, ‘Fire, fire, get out!’ I thought it was a dream. The next thing we know, there’s a second pounding on the door. Like, oh snap, it’s real,” said Antwone Withers.

Owen Fitzsimmons, the Fire Marshall with the Bismarck Fire Department, says they haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire.

He also says he’s not surprised by the number of apartment fires the department has responded to.

“It’s just, you’ve got three stories, 24 units. Everybody’s cooking, everybody’s living their daily lives. So, the potential for fire in a multi-family unit is higher because you have more residents, more occupants,” said Fitzsimmons

The property managers are offering hotel rooms to anyone living in the affected building.

Tenants have also been connected with the American Red Cross for access to essential items.