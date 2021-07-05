Crews respond to house fire in Lincoln

Two people are displaced after a house fire broke out early Monday evening.
The initial report of the fire in Lincoln suspected that one individual and some pets were inside.
But when fire crews arrived, the person had gotten out safely and one pet was brought out by crews and is reported safe.
The Bismarck Rural Fire chief Dustin Theurer says they will remain on scene for a while.
“Right now we’re going to continue to check for hot spots on the structure to make sure that it is completely out. And then myself along with the.. in conjunction with the North Dakota State fire marshal’s office will be doing an investigation into the fire,” explained Theurer.
The extent of the damage in the home is uncertain.