MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Fire Sunday damaged a deck and the rear of a house in Minot.

Fire crews responding to reports of a fire at 901 1st Avenue Southwest June 4th found a deck and the attached back of the home on fire. The blaze had also broke through an upstairs window, allowing some to enter the house,

Crews extinguished the flames on the outside of the home and then put out the fire inside the building.

No occupants were found in the house and no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.